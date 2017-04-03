FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Veneto Banca posts 1.5 bln euro loss, to issue more state-guaranteed debt
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 3, 2017 / 5:24 PM / 5 months ago

Veneto Banca posts 1.5 bln euro loss, to issue more state-guaranteed debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 3 (Reuters) - Italy's Veneto Banca posted on Monday a 1.5 billion euro ($1.6 billion) loss for 2016 and said it had lost deposits in March hit by uncertainty over a state bailout it has requested together with fellow regional bank Popolare di Vicenza.

To prop up its liquidity, Veneto Banca said it would ask the state to guarantee a new bond issue for up to 1.4 billion euros, after tapping the liquidity support scheme for 3.5 billion euros in February.

Veneto Banca said it had written down doubtful loans for 1.3 billion euros last year following a recently concluded on-site audit by European Central Bank supervisors which forced it to class more loans as bad and raise coverage levels.

It warned it could book more loan loss provisions this year as it applied the ECB's guidelines on problematic loans.

$1 = 0.9379 euros Reporting by Valentina Za

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.