ROME, June 26 Losses for the Italian state will
be limited in a deal unveiled on Sunday to liquidate two ailing
regional lenders, a senior Bank of Italy official said, adding
the state may even eventually make a profit from it.
Italy began winding up two Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto
Banca on Sunday in a deal that leaves the lenders' good assets
in the hands of the nation's biggest retail bank, Intesa
Sanpaolo.
The government will pay 5.2 billion euros to Intesa, and
give it guarantees of up 12 billion euros, so that it will take
over the remains of Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, which
collapsed after years of mismanagement and poor lending.
However, Bank of Italy officials said the final bill for the
state would be small and some money could be recovered from the
management and sale of the two banks' bad loans.
"The state could even end up not losing a penny, and even if
it did it would be for a limited amount," Bank of Italy's Chief
Supervisor Carmelo Barbagallo told a press briefing on Monday.
He said that under the deal the state would take on 11.7
billion euros in assets to be liquidated, consisting of 10
billion euros in net soured debts and around 2 billion euros in
financial assets.
Confirming a Reuters report, Bank of Italy's Deputy Governor
Fabio Panetta said at the same briefing that a group of
investment funds had expressed an interest for the two banks in
recent weeks but their offer was rejected by the EU Commission.
Panetta said the solution found removed significant elements
of "systemic tensions" for Italian banks.
