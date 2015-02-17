Veneto Banca chairman says bank to cooperate in judicial probe

MILAN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The chairman of Italy’s Veneto Banca said the unlisted bank would cooperate fully with Rome magistrates following searches on Tuesday of its headquarters in connection with a probe into alleged obstruction of regulators.

“Veneto Banca has full confidence in the actions of magistrates and tax police and is fully ready to cooperate with authorities,” Chairman Francesco Favotto said in a statement.

Italian tax police said on Tuesday it was searching the headquarters of Veneto Banca as magistrates in Rome look into allegations of obstructing regulators. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)