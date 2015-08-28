Veneto Banca reports H1 net loss of 214 mln euros

MILAN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s Veneto Banca reported a 213.6 million euro ($239 million) net loss for the first half on Friday as the unlisted cooperative bank now under the oversight of the European Central Bank continues to clean up its balance sheet.

Veneto Banca, one of 15 Italian banks whose balance sheets were scrutinised by the ECB in a Europe-wide health check last year, posted a 2014 loss of 968 million euros due to goodwill impairments and loan writedowns. In the first half of last year it posted a profit of 8 million euros.

Its best-quality capital, or CET1, stood at 8.37 percent of assets at the end of June, below the 10 percent threshold set by the ECB for the bank.

Veneto Banca also said it would review its business plan in the autumn, because of changes in the economic scenario, as it seeks to improve its results.

Veneto Banca has said it is planning to list on the stock exchange later this year and raise capital from investors in the first few months of 2016.

Earlier on Friday, unlisted rival Banca Popolare di Vicenza said it would raise up to 1.5 billion euros from investors in a share sale early next year after a balance sheet clean-up led to a first-half net loss of 1 billion euros.

Italy has moved to reform large cooperative banks, forcing them to shed a status which grants investors one vote each, regardless of the size of their stake.

Such rules have been blamed for reducing management accountability and allowing small shareholders to block unwanted changes. ($1 = 0.8943 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; writing by Valentina Za; editing by David Clarke)