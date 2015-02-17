Italy tax police says searching Veneto Banca offices

MILAN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Italian tax police is searching the offices of unlisted cooperative lender Veneto Banca as magistrates in Rome looked into allegations of obstructing regulators, the police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Veneto Banca is one of 13 Italian lenders that since November have been under direct oversight of the European Central Bank. It is also one of Italy’s 10 largest cooperative banks, which the government has decided to turn into joint-stock companies.

Veneto Banca had no immediate comment on the news of the searches. (Reporting by Valentina Za and Sara Rossi)