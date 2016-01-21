EU asking more details on Italian bad bank, meeting Friday-paper

MILAN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The European Commission is asking for more details on a new Italian plan for a vehicle to help banks sell bad debt and a technical meeting will take place on Friday, EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager was quoted as saying.

In an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera, Vestager said the Commission had received “a general framework for a vehicle which avoids problematic loans weighing on the real economy as has happened for too long.”

“We’re asking for new details to reach a comprehensive assessment and we are working closely with Italian authorities.” (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Crispian Balmer)