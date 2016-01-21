FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU asking more details on Italian bad bank, meeting Friday-paper
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 21, 2016 / 7:47 AM / 2 years ago

EU asking more details on Italian bad bank, meeting Friday-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The European Commission is asking for more details on a new Italian plan for a vehicle to help banks sell bad debt and a technical meeting will take place on Friday, EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager was quoted as saying.

In an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera, Vestager said the Commission had received “a general framework for a vehicle which avoids problematic loans weighing on the real economy as has happened for too long.”

“We’re asking for new details to reach a comprehensive assessment and we are working closely with Italian authorities.” (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.