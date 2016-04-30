FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investors buy 7.66 pct of Pop Vicenza's 1.5 bln euro cash call
April 30, 2016 / 10:46 PM / a year ago

Investors buy 7.66 pct of Pop Vicenza's 1.5 bln euro cash call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 1 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Popolare di Vicenza (IPO-BPVS.MI) said on Saturday investors had bought 7.66 percent of the 1.5 billion euro ($1.7 billion) cash call the lender is carrying out at a price of 0.1 euros per share.

The lender said in a statement Italian bank fund Atlas would subscribe all the remaining shares not taken up in the offer.

The offer is subject to the Milan bourse giving its go ahead for Popolare di Vicenza shares to be traded on the stock exchange, it said.

If the bourse gives the green light, the shares are expected to debut on May 4 and the Atlante fund will hold 91.72 percent of capital.

Should the bourse not give clearance the Atlante fund will subscribe the whole 1.5 billion euro offer and will end up with 99.33 percent of the bank’s capital, the lender said. ($1 = 0.8730 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

