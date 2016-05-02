FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mediobanca to take 5 pct in Popolare Vicenza at listing - source
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 2, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

Mediobanca to take 5 pct in Popolare Vicenza at listing - source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, May 2 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest investment bank Mediobanca will own around 5 percent of Banca Popolare di Vicenza (IPO-BPVS.MI) if the listing of the troubled lender on the Milan bourse goes ahead, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

Banca Popolare di Vicenza said on Saturday Italy’s newly-created bank rescue fund Atlante took up the bulk of its 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) share sale, with investors buying just 7.66 percent of the equity.

Popolare di Vicenza sold the new shares in an initial public offering but the low take-up by investors has put in doubt whether the listing can go ahead.

In order to authorise it, the Milan bourse might have to waive a requirement for at least 25 percent of the company’s shares to be “free-floating”, or easily tradeable by investors.

However, Atlante’s holding could be considered akin to free-floating, because the shares are held by an asset manager.

If Popolare di Vicenza lists, Mediobanca will become its second-largest investor after Atlante.

A decision by the stock exchange is expected on Monday. If a listing is denied, Atlante will subscribe to the whole offer ending up with 99.33 percent of the bank’s capital.

$1 = 0.8709 euros Reporting by Paola Arosio; Writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Luca Trogni and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.