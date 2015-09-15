FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Visco says Italy should set up vehicle to buy banks' bad loans
September 15, 2015 / 7:47 AM / 2 years ago

ECB's Visco says Italy should set up vehicle to buy banks' bad loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A special vehicle should be set up in Italy to buy lenders’ bad loans at market prices, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said on Tuesday.

Italian banks are saddled with nearly 200 billion euros of non-performing loans that are unlikely to ever be repaid, forcing them to set aside capital to cover for potential losses and holding back new lending.

The Italian government has been in talks with the European Commission for months about setting up such a vehicle but negotiations have so far stumbled because of European rules on state aid.

Visco, who is a member of the European Central Bank Governing Council, said the fact that the bad debts would be transferred to the new vehicle at market prices ruled out a transfer of losses from the lenders to the state.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Francesca Landini

