Italian banks don't need massive recapitalization - BoI

MILAN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy governor dismissed as unfounded on Monday opinions that pointed to massive recapitalisation needs of Italian lenders, adding however that their difficulties would not be easily solved and pressure to shrink assets would continue.

“The opinions often expressed during the crisis that the Italian banking system would have enormous recapitalisation needs are unfounded,” Bank of Italy head Ignazio Visco said in the text of a speech. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Jennifer Clark)