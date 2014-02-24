Bank of Italy mulls public guarantee on banks' bad loans -paper

MILAN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Italy is looking at ways to help domestic banks get rid of bad loans, including possibly offering a public guarantee to banks that get together to offload problematic debts, central bank Governor Ignazio Visco was quoted as saying on Monday.

Italian banks are saddled with an estimated 156 billion euros ($214 billion) in bad loans - and twice as much in doubtful ones - after the economy shrank by 9 percent during its longest post-war recession.

A Europe-wide health check of the banking sector that the European Central Bank is conducting this year ahead of taking on supervision is pushing lenders across the region to tidy up their balance sheets.

In comments in la Repubblica daily, Visco urged banks to “clean up their balance sheets, by separating deteriorated loans from other assets.” He said an “internal division of assets” would be sufficient.

Asked whether a more ambitious project for the whole Italian banking system was an option, Visco said: “Projects that could involve not a single bank but a group of banks. Not by themselves but with possible public help in the form of a guarantee or something else. We’ll see, we’re working on it.”

Corriere della Sera had similar comments from Visco. “It is all yet to be studied,” the banker also said, according to Corriere.

Italian banks are struggling to get rid of problem loans because of the gap existing between their book value and market price.

To be able to sell them they would need to write them down further, booking larger credit losses. A public guarantee would allow lenders to sell impaired loans at a higher price than that the market is ready to pay.

In a speech earlier this month Visco had called for “ambitious interventions” to help banks offload bad loans, fuelling speculation Italy may be considering a “bad bank” project similar to the ones Ireland and Spain used to restructure their banking sector.

A spokeswoman for the Bank of Italy later clarified Visco was referring to private-sector action or possible joint public and private action.

But the Economy Ministry has said it sees no need to set up a “bad bank” using either public or European Union funds.