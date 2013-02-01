FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Barnier to meet Italy Economy minister, central bank head next week
#Credit Markets
February 1, 2013 / 1:16 PM / 5 years ago

EU's Barnier to meet Italy Economy minister, central bank head next week

BRUSSELS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - EU financial services chief Michel Barnier will visit Italy on Tuursday and Friday to meet with the Italian Economy minister, the central bank governor and representatives of the Italian Banking Association (ABI), according to an agenda of the European Commission released in Brussels.

The visit comes at a time when a scandal emerged at Italy’s third-biggest lender Monte dei Paschi has put Italian regulators under pressure.

The European Commission did not provide further details about the subject of the visit.

Monte dei Paschi is facing losses of 720 million euros ($977 million) on a series of derivative and structured finance transactions. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Antonella Ciancio)

