Beni Stabili CEO sees 2016 recurring net profit to rise by less than 4 pct
February 10, 2016 / 2:22 PM / 2 years ago

Beni Stabili CEO sees 2016 recurring net profit to rise by less than 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Italian real estate group Beni Stabili expects its 2016 recurring net profit to rise less than 4 percent from the 99 million euros it booked last year, CEO Christophe Kullmann told Reuters.

Taking into account one-off items, including provisions for legal costs due and charges linked to convertible bonds, the group reported a net loss of 66.3 million euros in 2015. It will pay a dividend of 0.024 euros per share. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; writing by Francesca Landini)

