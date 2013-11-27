Italy Senate expels Berlusconi from parliament after conviction

ROME, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Italian Senate on Wednesday expelled Silvio Berlusconi from parliament following his conviction for tax fraud, in what the centre-right leader called a day of mourning for Italian democracy.

The Senate speaker declared he was ineligible for a seat in parliament after the house rejected a series of challenges by Berlusconi’s supporters to a proposal for his expulsion. No formal vote was held.

Berlusconi was sentenced in August to four years in prison, commuted to a year under house arrest or in community service, for masterminding an illegal scheme to reduce the tax bill of his media company Mediaset.