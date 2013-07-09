FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Berlusconi tax fraud hearing due July 30-legal source
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 9, 2013 / 12:30 PM / 4 years ago

Berlusconi tax fraud hearing due July 30-legal source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 9 (Reuters) - The hearing in former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s final appeal against a prison sentence for tax fraud will be held before the Court of Cassation on July 30, earlier than expected, a legal source close to the case said on Tuesday.

A Milan court sentenced Berlusconi last year to four years in jail with a five year ban on holding public office after it found him complicit in tax fraud at his Mediaset television empire.

The verdict was confirmed in a first appeal this year.

The result of the final appeal at the Court of Cassation could have a major impact on the government of Prime Minister Enrico Letta, whose fragile coalition government depends on Berlusconi’s centre-right People of Freedom party.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.