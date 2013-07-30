FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 30, 2013 / 6:17 PM / in 4 years

Italy prosecutor asks top court to reduce Berlusconi ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 30 (Reuters) - An Italian public prosecutor on Tuesday asked the country’s top court to reduce former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s ban from public office for tax fraud to 3 years from 5, but to confirm a one year prison term.

The supreme court is hearing Berlusconi’s last appeal in a case which could threaten the survival of Italy’s shaky coalition government if his conviction is confirmed.

Berlusconi was sentenced to four years in jail by the lower court but this has been reduced to one year under a 2006 amnesty.

