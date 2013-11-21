FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Proof of sex acts in Berlusconi underage prostitution case-court
November 21, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

Proof of sex acts in Berlusconi underage prostitution case-court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Sufficient proof that former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi had sexual relations with nightclub dancer Karima El Mahroug in exchange for cash and gifts led to his conviction in his underage prostitution case, a Milan court said on Thursday.

The court handed Berlusconi a seven-year jail sentence in June for abuse of office and paying for sex with a minor.

In a document released on Thursday explaining the reasons behind the conviction, the court said “it is proved that the defendant had sexual relations with El Mahroug in exchange for considerable sums of money and other items such as jewellery.”

Reporting By Emilio Parodi, writing by Catherine Hornby

