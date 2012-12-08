FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy PM Monti will resign as soon as budget passed - statement
December 8, 2012 / 8:46 PM / in 5 years

Italy PM Monti will resign as soon as budget passed - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, whose government lost the support of the main centre-right party this week, intends to resign after checking to see if parliament can pass next year’s budget law, President Giorgio Napolitano’s office said on Saturday.

Monti said he does not now feel that he has the support of parliament after Silvio Berlusconi’s centre-right People of Freedom withdrew its support from his government this week and therefore intended to resign, the statement said.

If the budget law can be passed “quickly”, Monti said he would immediately confirm his resignation. Monti’s announcement came after a two-hour meeting with Napolitano, who has the power to dissolve parliament.

