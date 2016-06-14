Berlusconi operation went well -Forza Italia source

ROME, June 14 (Reuters) - Heart surgery on former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi to replace a defective aortic valve went well, a source from his Forza Italia (Go Italy!) party said on Tuesday.

The 79-year-old centre-right leader and media mogul was admitted to hospital last week suffering from what his doctors called a cardiac deficiency. The hospital said he underwent a four-hour operation to overcome the problem.

"The operation is over. It went well," said a party source, declining to be named. (Reporting by Valentina Consiglio; Editing by Crispian Balmer)