FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy court setback won't affect support for govt -Berlusconi
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2013 / 5:16 PM / in 4 years

Italy court setback won't affect support for govt -Berlusconi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 19 (Reuters) - Silvio Berlusconi said a ruling by Italy’s constitutional court on Wednesday that rejected his bid to block a tax-fraud conviction would have no effect on his support for Prime Minister Enrico Letta’s government.

Four-times Prime Minister Berlusconi’s People of Freedom party is one of Letta’s main backers in a broad, right-left coalition.

“Today’s constitutional court decision, which goes against common sense and all the preceding jurisprudence made by the very same court, will not have any influence on my personal commitment to support the government with loyalty and conviction,” Berlusconi said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.