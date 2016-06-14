FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Italy's Berlusconi undergoing heart surgery - hospital
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Energy & Environment
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 14, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

Italy's Berlusconi undergoing heart surgery - hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 14 (Reuters) - Italian surgeons began a four-hour heart operation on former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi on Tuesday to replace a defective aortic valve, a hospital statement said.

The surgery started at 8 a.m. local time (0600 GMT), the statement added.

The 79-year-old centre-right leader and media mogul was admitted to hospital last week suffering from what his doctors called a cardiac deficiency.

In a post on Facebook, Berlusconi wrote on Monday: "Naturally I am worried, but I have been very much consoled by the outpour of affection and support that have come from many parts, including from so-called political enemies." (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Mark Bendeich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.