Italy 1-yr debt costs ease at auction

MILAN, May 11 (Reuters) - Solid demand for short-term debt helped drive Italian one-year yields off a four-month high hit in April at a bill auction on Friday but investors remain wary of debt-laden, recession-hit euro zone economies ahead of Italian and Spanish bond sales next week.

Italy sold 7 billion euros of 12-month Treasury bills at an average 2.34 percent rate, down from 2.84 percent in mid-April. One-year yields doubled at auction a month ago, reaching their highest since December.

The sale was covered 1.79 times versus a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.52 in April.

Friday’s was Italy’s first debt sale after poll outcomes in France, Greece and several Italian cities this month showed rising frustration at austerity measures adopted to fight Europe’s debt crisis, and called into question Greece’s euro membership.

Italy also sold 3 billion euro of a three-month bill at an average 0.87 percent rate , down from 1.249 percent a month ago.

Italy offers up to 5.25 billion euros in bonds on Monday, including its March 2015 three-year benchmark and three other longer-dated lines which it no longer issues on a regular basis.

Spain will tap bond markets on Thursday.