FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy 1-yr debt costs jump to 3.97 pct at auction
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 13, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

Italy 1-yr debt costs jump to 3.97 pct at auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, June 13 (Reuters) - Italy’s one-year borrowing costs shot up from a month earlier at auction on Wednesday, marking a six-month h i gh at 3.972 percent due to concerns about the country’s ability to continue to sustain its debt mountain.

A month ago it had paid 2.34 percent on the same maturity.

Italy sold the planned 6.5 billion euros in one-year bills, with bids totalling 1.7 times that amount, only slightly down from a month ago. The Treasury offered less bills than the 9.6 billion euros maturing mid-June and mentioned a lack of specific cash needs this month.

It faces a harder task on Thursday when it offers three-year bonds and two longer-dated issues no longer sold on a regular basis, for a total of up to 4.50 billion euros.

An aid deal for Spanish banks is stocking doubts about whether further external support will be needed for Madrid and, possibly, Rome. The prospect of Greek elections this weekend adds to nervousness, with their outcome key in determining whether the country will remain in the euro. (Reporting by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.