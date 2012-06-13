Italy 1-yr debt costs jump to 3.97 pct at auction

MILAN, June 13 (Reuters) - Italy’s one-year borrowing costs shot up from a month earlier at auction on Wednesday, marking a six-month h i gh at 3.972 percent due to concerns about the country’s ability to continue to sustain its debt mountain.

A month ago it had paid 2.34 percent on the same maturity.

Italy sold the planned 6.5 billion euros in one-year bills, with bids totalling 1.7 times that amount, only slightly down from a month ago. The Treasury offered less bills than the 9.6 billion euros maturing mid-June and mentioned a lack of specific cash needs this month.

It faces a harder task on Thursday when it offers three-year bonds and two longer-dated issues no longer sold on a regular basis, for a total of up to 4.50 billion euros.

An aid deal for Spanish banks is stocking doubts about whether further external support will be needed for Madrid and, possibly, Rome. The prospect of Greek elections this weekend adds to nervousness, with their outcome key in determining whether the country will remain in the euro. (Reporting by Valentina Za)