UPDATE 1-TABLE-Details of Italian T-bill auction
May 11, 2012 / 9:21 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-TABLE-Details of Italian T-bill auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comparisons)	
    MILAN, May 11 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury sold the
following bills at auction on Friday.	
    It had planned to sell a total of 10 billion euros, against
6.6 billion euros in 12-month Treasury bills maturing on May 15.	
    Details can be found on page.	
      	
TWELVE-MONTH BOT BILL DUE MAY 14, 2013      	
                      11/05/12              11/04/12 (*)        	
Gross yield             2.34                  2.84      	
Assigned price         97.689                 97.231        	
Total bids             12.516 bln            12.127 bln      	
Assigned                7.00  bln             8.000 bln        	
Bid-to-cover ratio      1.788                  1.516            	
	
(*) Compares with BOT bill due April 12, 2013	
      	
THREE-MONTH BOT BILL DUE AUGUST 15, 2012                        	
                      11/05/12              11/04/12 (*)        
  	
Gross yield             0.865                   1.249     	
Assigned price         99.779                  99.685        	
Total bids              7.470 bln              5.443 bln      	
Assigned                3.000 bln              3.000 bln        	
Bid-to-cover ratio      2.490                  1.814            
 	
  	
(*) Compares with BOT bill maturing July, 16, 2012.	
	
 (Reporting by Valentina Za)

