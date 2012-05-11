UPDATE 1-TABLE-Details of Italian T-bill auction

(Adds comparisons) MILAN, May 11 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury sold the following bills at auction on Friday. It had planned to sell a total of 10 billion euros, against 6.6 billion euros in 12-month Treasury bills maturing on May 15. Details can be found on page. TWELVE-MONTH BOT BILL DUE MAY 14, 2013 11/05/12 11/04/12 (*) Gross yield 2.34 2.84 Assigned price 97.689 97.231 Total bids 12.516 bln 12.127 bln Assigned 7.00 bln 8.000 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.788 1.516 (*) Compares with BOT bill due April 12, 2013 THREE-MONTH BOT BILL DUE AUGUST 15, 2012 11/05/12 11/04/12 (*) Gross yield 0.865 1.249 Assigned price 99.779 99.685 Total bids 7.470 bln 5.443 bln Assigned 3.000 bln 3.000 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 2.490 1.814 (*) Compares with BOT bill maturing July, 16, 2012. (Reporting by Valentina Za)