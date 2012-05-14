FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-TABLE-Details of Italian bond auction
#Financials
May 14, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-TABLE-Details of Italian bond auction

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds comparisons)	
    MILAN, May 14 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury sold the
following bonds at auction on Monday. Details can be found on
pages and.	
    The Treasury had planned to sell 2.5-3.5 billion euros of a
BTP bond due in March 2015, and a total of 1.0-1.75 billion
euros of three lines due in 2020, 2022 and 2025 no longer sold
on a regular basis.	
    	
5TH TRANCHE OF BTP BOND EXPIRING MARCH 1, 2015, 2.5 PCT COUPON  	
                      12/05/12             12/04/12 (*)         	
Gross yield             3.91 (**)              3.89         	
Assigned price         96.38                  96.34       	
Total bids              5.334 bln              4.139 bln    	
Assigned                3.500 bln              2.884 bln      	
Bid-to-cover ratio      1.52                   1.44             	
     	
(*) Compares with previous tranche of same bond.      	
(**)Highest auction yield since January.  	
    	
13TH TRANCHE OF BTP BOND DUE MARCH 1, 2020, 4.25 PCT COUPON (*) 
      	
                     14/5/12                                  	
Gross yield            5.33                                 	
Assigned price        93.60                               	
Total bids             1.126 bln                             	
Assigned               0.542 bln 	
Bid-to-cover ratio     2.08                                  	
  	
(*) Off-the-run issue.	
    	
13TH TRANCHE OF BTP BOND DUE MARCH 1, 2022, 5 PCT COUPON (*)	
                     14/5/12                                  	
Gross yield            5.66                                 	
Assigned price        95.64                               	
Total bids             1.476 bln                             	
Assigned               0.651 bln                            	
Bid-to-cover ratio     2.27                                  	
          	
(*) Off-the-run issue.	
    	
16TH TRANCHE OF BTP BOND DUE MARCH 1, 2025, 5 PCT COUPON (*)	
                     14/5/12                                  	
Gross yield            5.90                                 	
Assigned price        92.69                               	
Total bids             1.077 bln                             	
Assigned               0.557 bln                        	
Bid-to-cover ratio     1.93                                  	
 	
(*) Off-the-run issue.    	
	
 (Compiled by Valentina Za)

