UPDATE 1-Italy one-year debt costs fall at auction

By Valentina Za

MILAN, May 11 (Reuters) - Healthy demand for ultra-short debt drove Italian borrowing costs down at a bill auction on Friday, giving the Treasury some respite from market concerns about weak euro zone countries ahead of a more challenging bond sale next week.

Italy paid on average 2.34 percent to sell one-year debt, down from 2.84 percent in mid-April, when auction yields hit a four-month high due to rising worries about towering public debts in recession-stricken euro zone economies.

Demand for the 12-month Treasury bills totalled 1.8 times the 7 billion euros sold, up from 1.5 times a month ago.

Italy also sold 3 billion euros of three-month bills at an average rate of 0.87 percent, a sharp drop from 1.25 percent a month ago. The bid-to-cover was a strong 2.5 times.

“The result offers a measure of reassurance but needs to be backed up by a solid bond auction on Monday. The marked deterioration in sentiment towards the euro zone’s periphery continues to show up in sales of Italian and Spanish paper,” said Nicholas Spiro at Spiro Sovereign Strategy.

Friday’s auction was Italy’s first debt sale after elections in France, Greece and several Italian cities this month showed rising frustration at austerity measures adopted to fight Europe’s debt crisis, and called into question Greece’s euro membership.

Analysts expect high uncertainty on European markets to keep Italian borrowing costs under pressure in coming weeks but Friday’s sale showed the Treasury can count on steady appetite for short maturities - albeit at the price of continuing to trim the average life of its 1.9 trillion euro public debt.

With only 6.6 billion euros of bills maturing in mid-May, investors absorbed a net 3.4 billion euros on Friday. Investors are warier of lending to Italy over a longer time horizon.

“Italian yields have stabilised over the last month but the risk situation has not improved. If anything it has worsened, as shown by the hefty gains posted by safe-haven German Bunds,” said ING strategist Alessandro Giansanti.

Italy’s benchmark 10-year yields offer a premium of around 410 basis points over Bunds. The yield gap had shrunk below 300 basis points in March as cheap European Central Bank three-year loans encouraged Italian lenders to stock up on high-yielding domestic debt, especially shorter maturities.

“The market may have found some balance for now as Italian and Spanish yields stand above levels which would be consistent with a ‘BBB+’ credit ratings, so any downgrade risks are already priced in,” Giansanti said.

But Greece’s uncertain future casts a shadow on riskier assets such as Italian or Spanish debt.

Italy offers up to 5.25 billion euros in bonds on Monday, including its March 2015 three-year benchmark and three other longer-dated lines which it no longer issues on a regular basis.

Spain will tap bond markets on Thursday.

Both countries are struggling to cut their budget deficits as their economies shrink.

The European Commission forecast on Friday a 1.4 percent contraction in Italian output this year, and a 1.8 percent fall in Spanish gross domestic product. Unlike Italy, Spain’s economy is seen contracting slightly next year as well.