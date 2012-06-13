UPDATE 1-Italy 1-year borrowing costs soar to 4 pct at sale

* Sells planned 6.5 bln eur in one-year bills

* Yields jump to 3.97 pct from 2.34 pct a month ago

* Faces tougher test at Thursday’s bond sale

By Valentina Za

MILAN, June 13 (Reuters) - Italy’s one-year borrowing costs hit a six-month high of 3.97 percent at a debt auction on Wednesday after an unconvincing Spanish bailout fuelled concerns about Rome’s ability to manage its sovereign debt burden, one of the world’s biggest.

The Treasury faces a harder test on Thursday when it offers up to 4.5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) in three-year bonds and two longer-dated issues it no longer sells on a regular basis.

Only a month ago, Italy had paid 2.34 percent to sell one-year debt. But market sentiment towards Italy has cooled drastically since then.

“Although a warm-up for tomorrow’s bond auction, today’s sale underscores the externally driven deterioration in Italy’s perceived creditworthiness,” said Nicholas Spiro, Managing Director at Spiro Sovereign Strategy.

An aid deal for Spanish banks agreed at the weekend stoked fears that more external support may have to be found for Madrid and possibly even Rome.

Greek elections this weekend have investors worrying whether the outcome will set Athens on the road to a euro exit.

Risk-averse investors bought 4 billion euros of 10-year German Bunds on Wednesday, accepting an average yield of just 1.5 percent.

Italy sold the planned 6.5 billion euros in one-year bills, with bids totalling 1.7 times that amount, only slightly down from a month ago. Analysts said the slightly lower auction yield on the bills compared with market levels was a positive element.

The Treasury offered less bills than the 9.6 billion euros maturing mid-June and mentioned a lack of specific cash needs this month.

Saddled with the world’s fourth-largest debt pile and a shrinking economy, Italy is again in the markets’ firing line as reforms undertaken by its unelected government have stalled and no clear strategy has emerged in Europe to halt the debt crisis.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told an Italian daily on Wednesday Rome must implement the reforms set out by Prime Minister Mario Monti to avoid becoming the next victim of contagion.

Italy’s 10-year benchmark yields rose to 6.3 percent on Tuesday, the highest since January, before easing slightly on Wednesday.

In an emergency meeting with party leaders of the majority which supports his government on Tuesday night, Monti asked for a quick approval of measures currently before parliament.

“This would help remove the view (that the reforms) are half-baked, which allows observers who don’t always look at our country with favour to write ‘yes there’s a good, or even very good reform, but who knows whether parliament will approve it?'” he told Italy’s lower house on Wednesday.

Monti also urged European partners to come up with a credible plan for growth at a crucial end-June summit, a move which he said would help shield Italy from contagion.