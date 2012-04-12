FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

Strong demand for Italian bills at supplementary sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 12 (Reuters) - Primary dealers on Italian debt requested 4.7 billion euros of 12-month bills at a supplementary auction on Thursday, or 5.9 times the amount on offer, after an 8 billion euro sale a day earlier where one-year yields doubled to 2.84 percent.

The Treasury sold the planned 800 million euros of the April 2013 bills on Thursday. Wednesday’s auction had been covered 1.5 times.

Italian borrowing costs have risen sharply at this week’s auctions but steady domestic demand has allowed the Treasury to sell 11 billion euros in bills on Wednesday and 4.9 billion euros in bonds on Thursday.

