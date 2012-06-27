FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-TABLE-Details of Italian bill auction
#Market News
June 27, 2012 / 10:31 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-TABLE-Details of Italian bill auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 27 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury sold the
following bills at auction on Wednesday.
    It planned to sell 9.0 billion euros against 9.9 billion
euros of bills maturing on June 29.
              
SIX-MONTH BILLS DUE DEC. 31, 2012 
                        27/6/12           29/5/12 (**)          
  
Gross yield              2.957 (*)         2.104       
Assigned price          98.503            98.942                
Total bids              14.532 bln        13.674 bln            
Assigned                 9.000 bln         8.500 bln           
Bid-to-cover ratio       1.61              1.61            
          
(*) Highest auction yield since December 2011 when it was 3.251
percent.              
(**) Compares with BOT bills due November 30, 2012
    
Details of the auction can be found on page

