FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former BOI chief Fazio acquitted in bank takeover case
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 6, 2013 / 1:22 PM / 4 years ago

Former BOI chief Fazio acquitted in bank takeover case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A Milan appeals court acquitted on Friday former Bank of Italy Governor Antonio Fazio and other 12 people from market rigging charges stemming from a takeover fight over local lender Banca Nazionale del Lavoro (BNL) in 2005.

The BNL case pitted mid-sized local insurer Unipol against Spanish bank heavyweight BBVA.

The court ruled there was no case to answer. The charges had also expired under the statute of limitations.

A previous acquittal ruling by a Milan appeals court in May last year had been annuled the following December by Italy’s highest court.

Fazio resigned as head of the Bank of Italy in 2005 after phone tap transcripts raised allegations he had favoured domestic bidders against foreign players.

BNL was eventually taken over by France’s BNP Paribas . (Reporting by Sara Rossi, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.