Italy to issue new retail bond from Oct 15-18

ROME, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Italy will issue new BTP Italia retail bonds aimed at small investors from October 15-18, the Treasury said on Monday, as the country seeks to shore up its finances.

Investors can buy the bonds for a minimum lot of 1,000 euro and with no purchase limits through banks, at Italian post offices or online, the ministry said in a statement.

The securities are indexed to Italy’s inflation rate, have a four-year maturity and semi-annual coupons.

Italy has to complete an annual funding plan of 440-450 billion euros in rocky markets. It raised 1.74 billion euros from a four-day sale of BTP Italia bonds in June, and 7.3 billion euros from a sale in March. (Reporting by Naomi O‘Leary)