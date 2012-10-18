FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orders top EUR17bn on Italy four-year linker bond
October 18, 2012 / 3:26 PM / in 5 years

Orders top EUR17bn on Italy four-year linker bond

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 18 (IFR) - The Republic of Italy, rated Baa2/BBB+/A-, has collected over EUR17bn of orders for its four-year inflation-linked bond, which will have a minimum coupon of 2.55%, one of the bankers managing the deal said on Thursday.

Order books are set to close at 1530 GMT on Thursday, following the four-day sale which started on Monday.

All orders are irrevocable and will be allocated, said one of the lead managers.

Monte dei Paschi Capital Services and UniCredit are lead managing the deal.

The final price and coupon will be officially published later on Thursday, or Friday morning, said the banker. (Reporting By John Geddie; editing Alex Chambers)

