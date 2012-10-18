FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Italy four-year linker bond receives record orders
October 18, 2012 / 3:41 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Italy four-year linker bond receives record orders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, context)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Oct 18 (IFR) - The Republic of Italy, rated Baa2/BBB+/A-, has collected over EUR17bn of orders for the third tranche of its four-year inflation-linked bond, a record sale for an Italian linker, one of the banks managing the deal said on Thursday.

Order books were scheduled to close at 1530 GMT on Thursday, following the four-day sale which started on Monday.

The bond will have a minimum coupon of 2.55%, and all orders are irrevocable and will be allocated, said one of the lead managers.

Monte dei Paschi Capital Services and UniCredit are lead managing the deal.

The final price and coupon will be officially published later on Thursday, or Friday morning, said the banker.

The Treasury sold EUR7.3bn of the first tranche of this four-year linker bond in March, while the second issue was disappointing with only EUR1.7bn placed in June. (Reporting By John Geddie; editing Alex Chambers)

