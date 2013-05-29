FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy places 50-year bond, eases refinancing pressure
May 29, 2013 / 2:26 PM / in 4 years

Italy places 50-year bond, eases refinancing pressure

John Geddie

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 29 (IFR) - The Republic of Italy issued a new 50-year bond via private placement on Tuesday, building on its blowout 30-year public deal to further extend the average lifespan of its debt.

Sole bookrunner Barclays managed the EUR500m deal, which carries a coupon of 4.75% and matures in May 2063, said market sources on Wednesday. The buyer was not disclosed.

The bond comes just weeks after the eurozone country, rated Baa2/BBB+/BBB+, issued its first 30-year deal since 2009, helping alleviate a refinancing burden that has stepped up in recent years.

The average maturity of Italy’s debt has fallen steadily from seven years in 2011, with cautious investors showing preference for shorter-dated bonds during the sovereign debt crisis.

At the end of April, the average maturity of Italy’s curve stood at 6.47 years, according to Italian treasury data.

Italy has already completed over half of its EUR230bn bond issuance requirements this year, according to market estimates.

Barclays and the Italian Tesoro could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)

