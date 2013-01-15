FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investor interest tops EUR6bn on Italy 15-yr bond
#Credit Markets
January 15, 2013 / 9:27 AM / 5 years ago

Investor interest tops EUR6bn on Italy 15-yr bond

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 15 (IFR) - The Republic of Italy (Baa2/BBB+/A-) has gathered initial investor interest of over EUR6bn on its new 15-year syndicated issue, a bank managing the deal said on Tuesday.

Banca IMI, Barclays, Credit Agricole, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are marketing the new issue to investors at around 35bp over its existing 4.5% March 2026 bond.

The deal will price later on Tuesday, marking Italy’s first syndicated conventional bond issue since September 2010. (Reporting By John Geddie; Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
