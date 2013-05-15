FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy starts marketing new 30-year bond
May 15, 2013 / 7:51 AM / 4 years ago

Italy starts marketing new 30-year bond

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 15 (IFR) - The Republic of Italy, rated Baa2/BBB+/BBB+, is taking indications of interest from investors on its new 30-year euro bond at “mid teens” basis points over its existing benchmark 30-year government bond, said a bank managing the deal on Wednesday.

BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, UBS and UniCredit are managing the sale of the new September 2044 bond, expected to price later on Wednesday.

Italy’s longest outstanding bond is a 5% September 2040 issue - its current 30-year benchmark issued back in 2009. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Anil Mayre)

