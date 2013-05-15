FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Interest tops EUR7.7bn for Italy's new 30yr bond
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 15, 2013 / 9:26 AM / in 4 years

Interest tops EUR7.7bn for Italy's new 30yr bond

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 15 (IFR) - The Republic of Italy, rated Baa2/BBB+/BBB+, has opened books on its new 30-year euro bond after receiving initial interest of over EUR7.7bn, said a bank managing the deal on Wednesday.

Official guidance has been set at 13-15bp over Italy’s existing 30-year bond - BTP 5% September 2040 - and the deal will price in that range, said the bank.

BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, UBS and UniCredit are managing the sale of the new September 2044 bond, expected to price later on Wednesday.

Italy last issued a new 30-year bond back in 2009. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.