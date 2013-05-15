FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy fixes spread on new 30yr as orders top EUR10bn
May 15, 2013 / 11:02 AM / 4 years ago

Italy fixes spread on new 30yr as orders top EUR10bn

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 15 (IFR) - The Republic of Italy, rated Baa2/BBB+/BBB+, has received more than EUR10bn of orders for its new 30-year euro bond as the bookbuilding process draws to a close, one of the banks managing the deal said on Wednesday.

The spread has been fixed at 13bp over Italy’s existing 30-year bond - BTP 5% September 2040 - the tight end of 13-15bp guidance.

BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, UBS and UniCredit are managing the sale of the new September 2044 bond, and will close order books at 1115GMT for pricing later on Wednesday.

Italy last issued a new 30-year bond back in 2009. (Reporting by John Geddie)

