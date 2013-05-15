Italy set to print new EUR6bn 30-year bond

LONDON, May 15 (IFR) - The Republic of Italy, rated Baa2/BBB+/BBB+, has sized its new 30-year bond at EUR6bn, after receiving orders in excess of EUR12.7bn, said a bank managing the deal on Wednesday.

The spread was earlier fixed at 13bp over Italy’s existing 30-year bond - BTP 5% September 2040 - the tight end of 13-15bp guidance.

BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, UBS and UniCredit will price the new September 2044 bond later on Wednesday.

Italy last issued a new 30-year bond back in 2009. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)