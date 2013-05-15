UPDATE 2-Italy eases debt burden with new 30-year bond

(Retops, adds pricing details, analyst quote)

By John Geddie

LONDON, May 15 (IFR) - The Republic of Italy managed to extend the average lifespan of its debt on Wednesday by issuing its first 30-year bond since 2009, alleviating a refinancing burden that has stepped up in recent years.

The eurozone country, rated Baa2/BBB+/BBB+, booked over EUR12.7bn of orders for a EUR6bn 4.75% 30-year bond, in spite of cautious investors having shown a preference for shorter-dated bonds during the eurozone sovereign debt crisis.

“Peripheral countries like Italy and Spain have struggled to access long- and ultra-long markets in recent years, and last year it was even more extreme with these markets effectively closed,” said Rainer Guntermann, interest rate strategist at Commerzbank.

The average maturity of Italy’s debt has fallen from seven years in 2011 to 6.47 years at the end of April, according to Italian treasury data.

Having issued a EUR6bn 15-year back in January, Maria Cannata, head of management at the Italian Tesoro, reaffirmed her desire to issue an ultra-long dated bond to further increase the average maturity of its debt.

That long-awaited deal eventually materialised on Tuesday evening, when BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, UBS and UniCredit were mandated to manage the deal.

Months of investor work paid off, and interest immediately came flooding in.

After orders topped EUR10bn on Wednesday, leads fixed the spread at 13bp over Italy’s existing 30-year bond - BTP 5% September 2040 - a level which was clearly attractive to investors, with brokers reporting bonds were trading 1bp tighter in the grey market before the deal was priced.

CONCESSION BUILDING

The public announcement of Italy’s intentions back in January prompted a steepening between the 15- and 30-year part of Italy’s curve, making the deal more attractive for potential investors.

That spread stood at around 20bp in January, but had almost doubled by mid-March, and stayed within 10bp of that until Wednesday’s deal.

Months of political deadlock following a hung parliament in February sidelined the project, but after a coalition government was put in place late last month, investors began to speculate that the deal was back on the cards.

Italy becomes the latest peripheral eurozone country to capitalise on investors’ appetite for yield in the wake of the ECB’s rate cut last month.

Also this month, Portugal issued a EUR3bn 10-year bond, and most recently on Tuesday, Spain issued a new EUR7bn 10-year deal.

With this 30-year bond, Italy has sold EUR19bn of debt with a maturity of 15 years or longer since the beginning of this year.

The country has already met nearly 49% of its total borrowing target of EUR450bn for 2013. (Reporting by John Geddie, additional reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Julian Baker)