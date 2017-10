MILAN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. investors took around 11 percent of a new 15-year bond Italy issued on Wednesday, the Treasury said, after a lead manager of the sale had estimated that 30 percent of the 6-billion euro ($6.4 billion) issue had ended up in U.S. hands.

Italy’s new Sept. 2033 bond drew more than 21 billion euros in orders.