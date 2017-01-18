FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Italy placed 60-65 pct of new 15-yr bond abroad
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 18, 2017 / 6:08 PM / 7 months ago

Italy placed 60-65 pct of new 15-yr bond abroad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Italy has placed 60-65 percent of a new 15-year bond it issued on Wednesday with foreign investors, in a sign of confidence in its debt despite a sovereign downgrade by DBRS rating agency last week, an official managing the sale said.

The person said U.S. investors took up around 30 percent of the 6 billion euro issue while a 20-25 percent share had gone to British investors. A 10 percent was bought by investors in Continental Europe.

The official also said allocation had given precedence to long-term investors, more likely to keep the bond in their portfolios, over opportunistic investors such as hedge-funds.

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Valentina Za

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.