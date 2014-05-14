FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
May 14, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

Italy opens books on new March 2030 bond - lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 14 (Reuters) - Italy started collecting orders on Wednesday for a new 15-year bond it is planning to issue through a syndicate of banks, an official at one of the banks managing the deal said.

Initial indications of interest from investors are for around 7 billion euros ($9.6 billion), the official said.

Based on initial price guidance, the new bond maturing in March 2030 would offer a premium of 12-14 basis points over the yield of Italy’s September 2028 bond.

The pricing of the issue is expected later on Wednesday.

$1 = 0.7296 Euros Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Paola Arosio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
