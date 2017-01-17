FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Italy to announce new 15-year BTP bond on Tuesday - sources
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 17, 2017 / 3:30 PM / 7 months ago

Italy to announce new 15-year BTP bond on Tuesday - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Italy is set to announce later on Tuesday it has hired a group of banks for the syndicated issue of a new 15-year nominal bond, two market sources said, in the first test of investor appetite for its debt after last week's sovereign downgrade.

It was not immediately possible to reach the Treasury for comment.

Italy last launched a 15-year BTP bond in March 2015. Expectations for a new 15-year issue have been weighing on longer-dated Italian bonds in recent days.

"The Treasury is at work on a new 15-year issue. It is expected to announce the mandate after market close," one of the sources said.

Italy lost its last remaining single 'A' rating on its debt on Friday when Canadian rating agency DBRS downgraded it to 'BBB (high)' from 'A (low)'. (Reporting by Luca Trogni, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Francesca Landini)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.