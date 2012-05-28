FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy 2-yr borrowing costs at peak since Dec 2012
May 28, 2012

Italy 2-yr borrowing costs at peak since Dec 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 28 (Reuters) - Italian two-year borrowing costs rose to their highest since December at a sale of zero-coupon paper on Monday as the prospect of a possible Greek euro exit and Spain’s banking woes continued to weigh on the debt of weaker euro zone borrowers.

Italy sold 3.5 billion euros of a new May 2014 zero-coupon bond, the top of its planned target range.

A month ago and before inconclusive Greek electoral results soured euro zone sentiment, Italy had sold a similar bond, due in January 2014, at an average 3.36 percent yield.

