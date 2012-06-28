FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian yields rise at auction ahead of EU summit
#Market News
June 28, 2012 / 9:26 AM / 5 years ago

Italian yields rise at auction ahead of EU summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s benchmark 10-year borrowing costs hit a six-month high of 6.19 percent at auction on Thursday ahead of a European Union summit where measures to ease market pressures advocated by Rome are expected to meet firm German opposition.

Italy sold 5.42 billion euros in five- and 10-year bonds, near the top of its planned issue range.

Domestic demand fed by large redemption flows helped the Treasury push through the smaller-than-average sale, but markets look with concern at rising Italian yields.

The yield on a September 2022 bond rose further from an end-May level of 6.03 percent. The 2.9 billion euro sale was covered 1.3 times, slightly down from a month ago.

Italy paid 5.84 percent to sell a five-year bond due in June 2017, up from 5.66 percent a month ago and a peak since December. Bids totalled 1.5 times the 2.5 billion euros sold, slightly up from the end of May.

