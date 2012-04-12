FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy 3-yr debt costs rise sharply at auction
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

Italy 3-yr debt costs rise sharply at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 12 (Reuters) - Italian three-year borrowing costs rose more than a full percentage point at an auction on Thursday, boosted by fresh concerns about weaker euro zone states, and Italy slightly missed its maximum planned amount of 3 billion euros for this bond.

Italy paid 3.89 percent to sell its three-year March 2015 bond, up from 2.76 percent at an auction a month ago. The 2.88 billion euro sale was covered 1.44 times, down from a bid-to-cover of 1.56 at last month’s bigger sale.

This was the highest three-year yield since mid-January.

The Treasury is also selling up to 2 billion euros of three-off-the run issues due in 2015, 2020, 2023, but the results were not yet available.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.