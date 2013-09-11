FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Political turmoil pushes Italy's 1-yr yields to 9-mth high
September 11, 2013 / 9:21 AM / 4 years ago

Political turmoil pushes Italy's 1-yr yields to 9-mth high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The threat of a political crisis pushed up Italy’s borrowing costs at auction on Wednesday as the world’s fourth-largest debtor paid 1.34 percent to sell one-year paper, the highest since December 2012.

Italy had paid 1.053 percent on the same maturity a month ago.

Italy sold the planned 8.5 billion euros in one-year bills. Demand totalled 1.4 times the amount on offer, down from 1.5 times at a similar auction in August.

It also sold 3.0 billion euros of one-off 101-day bills at an average 0.51 percent yield.

The Treasury returns to the market on Thursday offering up to 7.5 billion euros in longer-term bonds.

