Italy bond yields up as political uncertainty drags on

MILAN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Persistent political woes kept strained Italian public finances under pressure on Thursday as the world’s fourth-largest debtor paid the highest yield in nearly a year to sell three-year paper at auction.

The Treasury sold 4 billion euros of a new three-year bond maturing in November 2016 at an average 2.72 percent yield as uncertainty continued over the political future of former premier Silvio Berlusconi.

The yield was up from 2.3 percent at the previous auction in mid-July, but was still well below a peak of more than 5 percent reached during last year’s turbulent summer.