Italy's 10-year debt costs set to fall in key test of confidence

* Italy to sell up to 6.25 bln euros of 5-, new 10-year bonds

* 10-year yields seen falling to around 5.7 pct from 6 pct

* Key test of demand for longer-dated issues

By Valentina Za

MILAN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s 10-year borrowing costs are expected to fall below 6 percent at an auction on Tuesday as the debt-laden euro zone member taps demand for its longer-dated issues in a key test of market confidence.

The European Central Bank’s December injection of cheap, three-year liquidity has given Italian and Spanish government bonds a powerful boost, but it has mainly benefited shorter maturities.

Doubts remain over whether the rally will extend to longer-dated debt.

Demand for these bonds relies more heavily on interest from international investors, but the size of Italy’s refinancing needs means the world’s fourth-largest sovereign debtor must be able to issue across all maturities.

The prospect of this week’s second offer of three-year ECB funds helped drive Italian six-month debt costs to a 17-month low of 1.2 percent at an auction on Monday.

Analysts said the positive market momentum should help Tuesday’s bond sale of up to 6.25 billion euros.

“This test could not come at a better time,” said Matteo Regesta, a strategist at BNP Paribas in London.

Italy will sell a new 10-year BTP bond maturing in September 2022 on Tuesday, and reopen its five-year BTP benchmark.

The new 10-year yielded around 5.7 percent on the grey market on the eve of the auction, pointing to a fall in funding costs compared with a month ago when Italy paid 6.08 percent to borrow over 10 years.

BTP redemptions and coupon payments worth some 20 billion euros this week should also support demand at Tuesday’s sale.

Monday’s solid bill auction results pushed two-year Italian market yields to 2.7 percent, down 20 basis points on the day and to their lowest level in almost a year.

Ten-year yields fell more modestly in comparison.

“The sharp inclination of the Italian yield curve shows that demand at the longer end has proved insufficient to drive down yields in a significant way,” said ING strategist Alessandro Giansanti.

In a bid to exploit ECB-fuelled domestic demand, Italy has concentrated its issuance efforts at the short-end of the curve this year, generating a net inflow of 26 billion euros from bill sales.

Italy has issued a gross 40 billion euros of bonds so far this year, but it has about 90 billion falling due from February to April alone.

Italian banks grabbed 116 billion euros in three-year funds at the ECB’s first tender in late December - nearly a quarter of the total. They are expected to roughly match previous demand at a new cash offer on Wednesday.

ECB data showed on Monday that Italian and Spanish banks stepped up their purchases of government bonds by record amounts of some 20 billion euros in January.

The first ECB tender “stopped the rot in the Spanish and Italian bond markets,” said Nicholas Spiro at Spiro Sovereign Strategy.

He said the market outlook after the second ECB tender would be much more challenging.

“For foreign investors to return, it must become clear that Spain and Italy have turned a corner. Opportunistic carry trades can prop up the shorter end of the bond market, but fundamentals start to matter a lot more at the longer end,” Spiro said.